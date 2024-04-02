Hudson (0-1) allowed three runs (zero earned) on four hits and two walks over 5.1 innings to suffer the defeat Monday against the Cubs. He struck out two.

Hudson allowed just three baserunners and no runs through five innings while matching Shota Imanaga pitch-for-pitch. He then ran into some trouble in the sixth when, with two men on and one out, he allowed a single to Christopher Morel that would have loaded the bases. However, a fielding error followed by a throwing error by left-fielder Nolan Jones led to a little-league home run with all three runs crossing the plate and Hudson's day coming to an end with a tough-luck loss. Hudson is tentatively scheduled to next take the hill this weekend in his first home start as a member of the Rockies against the Rays.