Hudson (0-2) got the loss after he pitched six innings, surrendering three runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out four batters in Sunday's 3-2 defeat to the Rays.

Hudson wasn't as sharp as he was in his season opener, allowing eight batters to reach base Sunday, but ultimately he was able to keep the damage limited. The Rays scratched across two runs in the second inning and then one more in the third frame and after that, Hudson tossed three shutout innings to finish his outing. The right-hander has now produced a 2.38 ERA with six punchouts over 11.1 innings in his first two starts of the 2024 campaign. His next outing is tentatively set to come Saturday on the road against the Blue Jays.