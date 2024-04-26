Hudson pitched 3.1 innings, allowing six runs on six hits and four walks while striking out four batters in a no-decision against San Diego on Thursday.

Three of the six hits Hudson gave up went for extra-bases, including a two-run homer by Ha-Seong Kim in the third inning. The right-handed hurler didn't help his cause in issuing four free passes, and he's had control issues of late with 12 walks over his past 13.1 frames. Despite the messy stat line, Hudson managed to avoid taking the loss in a game he started for the first time this season as a result of a late Rockies rally. However, Hudson's season ERA now sits at 6.57, making him an undesirable arm in almost all fantasy formats.