Hudson (0-4) took the loss against Seattle on Saturday, allowing four runs on seven hits and five walks over four innings while striking out one.

Hudson left a sinker over the plate on the first pitch in the top of the second and watched as Cal Raleigh sent it into the stands in left field. The right-hander would then allow a run in each of the next three frames, with the last one coming home after he was relieved by Victor Vodnik in the fifth. Hudson has allowed at least three runs in three of his four starts to open the season and now carries a dismal 12:11 K:BB on the campaign after issuing a season-high five walks in Saturday's loss.