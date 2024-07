Hudson cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Albuquerque on Thursday.

The Rockies designated Hudson for assignment Sunday after the right hander struggled with a 5.84 ERA and 1.64 WHIP across 17 starts. The 29-year-old had a 3.17 ERA in his first three seasons before needing Tommy John Surgery. Since returning from the elbow injury in late 2021, he has not been the same with a 4.90 ERA.