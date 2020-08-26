Bard picked up the save Tuesday against the Diamondbacks. He allowed one run on one hit and two walks while fanning two in one inning, while also hitting a batter.

Bard notched his third save of the season, but it wasn't a crisp performance for the 35-year-old -- he walked Kole Calhoun to begin the inning, allowed a run on an RBI single from David Peralta, and he ultimately loaded the bases before striking out Nick Ahmed to close the game out. Bard has now allowed runs in four of his last six appearances, compiling a 7.20 ERA in five innings across that stretch.