Bard (1-1) allowed one earned run on one hit and one walk while striking out none to blow the save Tuesday against the Giants. He was credited with the win.

The Rockies took a one-run lead in the top of the ninth inning on a Garrett Hampson home run. However, Bard surrendered a solo homer of his own in the bottom of the inning to blow his second consecutive save chance. After starting the season with four scoreless outings, Bard has now allowed five earned runs across his last five appearances. This stumble likely isn't enough to cost him the closer job, but he'll need to correct his results quickly.