Bard (0-1) took the loss in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Mets, giving up two runs on four hits in the seventh inning to blow his first save of the season. He struck out two.

The right-hander got tagged for four straight hits to lead off the final frame, and while Bard did regain his focus and shut the Mets down after that, the damage was done. After Saturday's hiccup he sports a 4.76 ERA, but Bard's 9:3 K:B through 5.2 innings is right in line with last year's impressive comeback.