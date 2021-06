Bard allowed a run on a walk and two hits over one inning in Friday's win over Milwaukee. He struck out one and was charged with a blown save.

Bard entered the ninth inning with a 5-4 lead but coughed up an RBI double to Willy Adames to force extra innings. It was his first blown save since May 12 and he's now failed in four of his 13 chances this season. The veteran righty is sporting a 4.03 ERA and a 37:12 K:BB.