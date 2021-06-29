Bard secured the save after giving up one hit in a scoreless inning Monday against Pittsburgh.

Bard was deployed in the ninth with a two-run lead, and after surrendering a leadoff single, he retired the next three batters to collect the save. It was a good sign to see the 36-year-old bounce back after blowing a save in his last outing Friday against Milwaukee, his fifth blown save of the campaign. Bard owns a 4.45 ERA and 1.58 WHIP with 41 punchouts across 32.1 innings on the season following Monday's outing.