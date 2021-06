Bard allowed two runs on one hit and one walk while striking out three in one inning to take the blown save in Friday's loss to the Brewers.

Bard picked up his 10th save of the season in Wednesday's win over the Mariners, but he was unable to preserve the two-run lead in Friday's matchup. The right-hander still likely has decent job security as the Rockies' closer given the team's lack of other options, but he's been charged with a loss and a blown save across his last three appearances.