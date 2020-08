Bard pitched a perfect ninth inning with a strikeout to earn the save in Monday's 3-2 win over the Diamondbacks.

Bard retired Eduardo Escobar and Nick Ahmed with groundouts before fanning Stephen Vogt to end the game. It was a change of pace to see Bard keep runs off the board -- he's allowed a run in three of his last five outings. The 35-year-old is up to two saves with a 4.15 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 15 strikeouts in 13 innings.