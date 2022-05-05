Bard earned the save against the Nationals on Wednesday, pitching a perfect ninth inning during which he struck out two batters.

Bard's inning got off to a promising start when he struck out Juan Soto, and the reliever closed things out from there by retiring the next two batters. The Rockies' closing situation wasn't set in stone entering the season, but Bard has run with the position by converting seven of eight opportunities. His numbers certainly look like those of a dominant closer, as he has posted a 2.00 ERA, 0.56 WHIP and 13:0 K:BB across nine innings.