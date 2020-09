Bard (3-2) allowed a run on one hit and struck out two over one inning to earn the win Friday versus the Angels.

Bard gave up a go-ahead homer to Anthony Bemboom in the ninth inning, but the Rockies got him off the hook with a five-run rally in the bottom half of the frame. The run was Bard's first in his last five innings. The 35-year-old closer has a 3.79 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, six saves and 25 strikeouts in 19 innings this year.