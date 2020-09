Bard picked up the save Saturday against the Dodgers, tossing a scoreless inning and allowing one hit while striking out two.

Bard entered the game in the ninth inning staked to a 5-2 lead and made relatively easy work of the Dodgers, allowing only a one-out single to AJ Pollock. Over his last five outings, Bard has picked up four saves and one win while allowing only one run in five innings. He has a 3.71 ERA on the season and appears to have a firm hold on the closer position in Colorado.