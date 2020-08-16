Bard could see some save opportunities in the coming games, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Jairo Diaz had been working as the Rockies' closer recently with Wade Davis (shoulder) remains sidelined. However, Diaz has been inconsistent in recent games and was unable to finish Sunday's game against the Rangers as he struggled mightily with command. Manager Bud Black said after the game that the team will steer away from using a designated closer in the coming games, which could open the door for Bard to see more work in the ninth inning. In his return to the mound in 2020, Bard has made nine relief appearances, recording a 3.60 ERA and 12:0 K:BB over 10 innings while converting on his only save opportunity. If he can pitch consistently in the near future, he could emerge as the team's favorite option for save situations.