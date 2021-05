Bard (1-2) recorded just one out in the eighth inning while allowing four earned runs on four hits and one walk to take the loss against the Diamondbacks on Sunday.

Bard was hit hard in eighth, allowing five batters to reach safely, including three extra base hits in a row. The 36-year-old's ERA has inflated to an even 9.00. He has allowed at least one run in five of his last six relief appearances.