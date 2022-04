Bard recorded the save Friday against the Cubs despite giving up one run on two hits across one inning. He struck out one and tossed a wild pitch.

Bard gave up an RBI double to Patrick Wisdom and had a runner on third with two outs, but he closed things out when Michael Hermosillo popped out to second base. Bard three saves in four chances and has given up runs in two of his four outings to date.