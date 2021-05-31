Bard (3-3) allowed no hits and one walk while striking out three in two scoreless innings to earn the win against the Pirates on Sunday.

Bard hasn't pitched since May 23, but he entered Sunday's game in the eighth inning with the Rockies trailing by one run. He earned his third win of the year after Colorado put two runs on the board in the top of the ninth. Bard has turned things around recently and has allowed just two runs (one earned) while striking out 14 in 10 innings across hit last eight appearances.