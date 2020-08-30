Bard (2-2) earned the win Saturday against the Padres after pitching a scoreless ninth inning, allowing one hit and fanning one.

Bard pitched the top of the ninth inning and while he allowed a single to Jurickson Profar to kick things off, he settled down afterwards -- he induced Ty France into a double play and struck out Trent Grisham to end the frame in only nine pitches (seven strikes). Bard has allowed runs in four of his last seven relief appearances and owns a 4.35 ERA in 12 outings (10.1 innings) this month.