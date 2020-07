Bard (1-0) earned the win coming off the bullpen during Saturday's 3-2 victory over the Rangers. He tossed 1.1 scoreless innings, allowing two hits and fanning one.

Bard came into the game with two outs in the bottom of the fifth, and he tossed 1.1 scoreless innings to earn the win. What makes this even more surprising is the fact that Bard hadn't featured in an MLB game since 2013 prior to his relief appearance.