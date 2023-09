Bard (forearm) threw a live batting practice Friday, Luke Zahlmann of The Denver Gazette reports.

Bard resumed throwing Sept. 5 -- two days after he landed on the injured list with right forearm fatigue -- and has now progressed to facing live hitters. Bard likely won't return from the IL when eligible Monday, but manager Bud Black said he expects Bard to return before the end of the season.