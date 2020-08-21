Bard has given up one run in two of his three appearances since recording a save on Aug. 11 against the Diamondbacks.

On Aug. 16, Carlos Estevez came in after Bard gave up one run to pick up the save, so Estevez seems like the slight favorite in the current committee. Estevez has also been a bit more effective of late and logged two scoreless frames Thursday against the Astros in a non-save situation. Bard might be called on if a save situation were to arise Friday, due to Estevez's recent usage.