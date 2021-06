Bard (3-4) gave up one run on three hits over one inning in Sunday's 7-6 loss to the Brewers.

Bard was called into a 6-6 game in the ninth so it wasn't a save situation for the 35-year-old. He gave up the go-ahead run on a single by Daniel Vogelbach with one out. He's given up four runs in his last five appearances, raising his season ERA to 4.20 through 30 innings.