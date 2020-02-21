Rockies' Daniel Bard: Links up with Rockies
Bard signed a minor-league deal with the Rockies on Wednesday that includes an invitation to big-league camp, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
Bard announced his retirement from professional baseball in January 2018, but he'll make another run at a comeback bid with Colorado. The 34-year-old had 66 holds and 150 strikeouts in 143 appearances for the Red Sox between the 2010 and 2011 seasons, but fell out of the majors in 2013 and moved around the minors over the next few years. There shouldn't be significant expectations, but Bard is a good zero-risk flier for the Rockies.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, 2020 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball: Biggest 2020 breakouts
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, 1B sleepers
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Strategies for relief pitcher position
Relief pitcher may not seem the most interesting position, but it allows for a wide variety...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, 2020 busts
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
H2H points dynasty startup mock
Dynasty leagues have their own wrinkles. Head-to-Head points leagues as well. Combine the two,...