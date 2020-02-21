Bard signed a minor-league deal with the Rockies on Wednesday that includes an invitation to big-league camp, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Bard announced his retirement from professional baseball in January 2018, but he'll make another run at a comeback bid with Colorado. The 34-year-old had 66 holds and 150 strikeouts in 143 appearances for the Red Sox between the 2010 and 2011 seasons, but fell out of the majors in 2013 and moved around the minors over the next few years. There shouldn't be significant expectations, but Bard is a good zero-risk flier for the Rockies.