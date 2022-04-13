site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rockies' Daniel Bard: Locks down second save
RotoWire Staff
Bard saved Tuesday's 4-1 triumph over the Rangers, allowing a hit and hitting a batter in a scoreless ninth inning.
One night after blowing the save, Bard was able to work out of a two-on, one-out jam to secure the Colorado victory. The 36-year-old is separating himself as the Rockies' clear No. 1 closing option.
