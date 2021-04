Bard picked up a two-out save with one strikeout against the Diamondbacks on Thursday.

Bard was summoned in the ninth inning to put a halt to the Arizona rally with two runners on and one out after they scored a pair of runs on a homer by Eduardo Escobar. The 35-year-old cleaned things up with ease, sending Josh Rojas down on strikes before forcing Tim Locastro to ground out for the final out of the game. The save was the second of the year for Bard in four appearances for the Rockies.