Bard (4-2) picked up the win Thursday against the Giants, allowing one hit and two walks across 2.2 scoreless innings. He struck out one.

Bard entered with one out and the game tied 4-4 in the bottom of the eighth. He kept the Giants off the board through the 10th inning and ended up picking up his fourth win after the Rockies took the lead in the 11th. Overall, Bard has logged 27 strikeouts and a 3.65 ERA while notching six saves on the season.