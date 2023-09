Bard was placed on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with a right flexor strain, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

The veteran right-hander presumably picked up the injury Tuesday versus the Dodgers when he allowed a run on a hit and two walks over one inning. Bard finished this season with a 4.56 ERA, 1.70 WHIP and 47:49 K:BB in 49.1 innings and is under contract for 2024 at $9.5 million.