Bard pitched a scoreless ninth inning on one hit and one walk while striking out two to earn the save in the win over the Cardinals on Saturday.

It was not the cleanest save for Bard, allowing a runner on second and third with two outs before striking out Dylan Carlson to end the game. The 36-year-old is 12-for-17 in save opportunities and has 12 of the 14 Rockies' saves. He has a 4.08 ERA and a 1.56 WHIP in 35.1 innings. Over his last four appearances, Bard has fired four scoreless innings and six strikeouts, picking up a pair of saves and a win.