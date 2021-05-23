Bard recorded the save during Saturday's 7-6 win over the Diamondbacks with two strikeouts and one hit allowed during a scoreless ninth inning.

The 35-year-old appeared to be in trouble after giving up a leadoff double to David Peralta to put the tying run in scoring position, but he retired the next three hitters via two strikeouts and a foul popup. Bard has converted five of eight save chances with a 5.29 ERA, 1.82 WHIP and 21:8 K:BB across 17 innings, though he's given up only one earned run in his past seven outings.