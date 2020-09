Bard allowed two walks and struck out one over a scoreless inning to earn the save in Sunday's 7-6 win over the Dodgers.

Bard needed 26 pitches to navigate the outing, but he was able to record a save for the second consecutive game. The right-hander now has a 3.50 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 23:5 k:BB across 18 innings this season. He seems to have strengthened his grasp on the closer role -- both Carlos Estevez and Mychal Givens pitched before Bard in Sunday's contest.