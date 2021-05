Bard worked around a walk to throw a scoreless ninth inning and earn the save against the Reds on Friday.

Eugenio Suarez's two-run homer in the eighth inning created a save situation for Bard and the right-hander got the job done on 12 pitches. Bard has shut the door four times for Colorado, but he also has three blown saves and a 6.59 ERA. Clearly, he's still the No. 1 closer option, but Bard should be considered on thin ice in the role indefinitely.