Bard allowed one hit, one walk and hit a batter while striking out one across a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save Wednesday against the Marlins.

Bard was called upon to maintain a one-run lead and managed to do so to earn his eighth save of the season. However, he ran into some struggles in the process by loading the bases before recording the final out. Despite the adventure, has now thrown 12.1 consecutive scoreless innings and is the clear closer in Colorado.