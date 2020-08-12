Bard recorded the final out via strikeout to earn the save in Tuesday's 8-7 win over the Diamondbacks.

Phillip Diehl and Jairo Diaz combined to allow five runs while recording just two outs in the ninth inning, but Bard was able to whiff pinch hitter Stephen Vogt to lock down the save, his first of the year. Bard has a 3.00 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 12 strikeouts across nine innings this season. He's not expected to get many chances for saves -- ninth-inning duties have typically gone to Diaz or Wade Davis this season.