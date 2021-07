Bard locked down Sunday's 3-1 victory over the Padres, allowing one hit with two strikeouts in the ninth.

Bard has now saved back-to-back Colorado wins against San Diego as he navigated some of the Padres' big bats to record the save on Sunday. He concludes the season's first half with a 4.04 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 49:19 K:BB ratio and 14 saves in 19 opportunities.