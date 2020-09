Bard earned the save in Wednesday's 9-6 win over the Giants by retiring the side in order with two strikeouts during the ninth inning.

The veteran right-hander had a nice three-run cushion and took care of the Giants with ease to close things out Wednesday. Bard has a 3.94 ERA, 1.19 ERA and 19:3 K:BB through 16 innings and has converted all four of his save chances this season.