Bard struck out two in a perfect ninth inning against the Reds on Saturday en route to his sixth save of the season.

Tasked with preserving a one-run lead, Bard made quick work of the Reds' 2-4 hitters, retiring the side in order on eight pitches (seven strikes). Bard now has a 2.25 ERA this season and is 6-for-7 in save chances. Alex Colome has grabbed a couple saves, but Bard looks like the clear No. 1 option in the Colorado bullpen.