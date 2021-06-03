Bard fired a perfect ninth inning, striking out two to earn the save in the win over the Rangers on Wednesday.

Bard retired the side to end Wednesday's game and he's now 6-for-9 in save opportunities. The 36-year-old has a 4.09 ERA and a 1.55 WHIP in 22 innings. Those aren't the numbers you'd typically want from a closer, but the lowly Rockies don't have many options. He will receive the majority of Colorado's save chances, but those situations will be limited. On a good note, he has struck out multiple batters in his last six appearances.