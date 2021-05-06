Bard gave up an unearned run with two strikeouts and two walks during the ninth inning to record the save Wednesday versus San Francisco.

The 35-year-old walked the first two batters he faced, and he allowed an unearned run when catcher Dom Nunez committed a throwing error while attempting to foil a stolen base attempt. Bard picked up the save without surrendering an earned run, but it's hardly an encouraging performance as he threw only 15 of 30 pitches for strikes. He's converted three of five save chances and has an 8.10 ERA, 2.30 WHIP and 13:7 K:BB through 10 innings this season.