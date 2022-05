Bard allowed one hit across a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save Thursday against the Nationals.

Bard worked around a one-out single to earn his eighth save of the season. He has turned in six consecutive scoreless outings, during which he's allowed only two hits and no walks while striking out eight. Despite losing the closer job in 2021, Bard has been excellent to begin the new campaign and now has a 1.80 ERA with a 13:0 K:BB across 10 frames.