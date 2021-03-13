Bard will serve as the Rockies' closer to begin the season, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports.

Manager Bud Black unsurprisingly said Friday that Bard would handle the ninth-inning duties to begin the season after he ended the 2020 campaign in the role. Right-hander Scott Oberg could compete for save chances once he builds back up to full strength after he underwent surgery to address thoracic outlet syndrome in September, but Bard will have the opportunity to secure the role early in the season. Bard converted on all six of his save chances in 2020 and posted a 3.65 ERA and 27:10 K:BB over 24.2 innings.