Bard was credited with the hold in Sunday's win over the Dodgers, allowing two runs on two hits and two walks across one inning. He struck out one.

Bard entered to get the final out of the eighth before running into trouble in the ninth. A hit batter, two singles and a walk ultimately led to the right-hander being replaced by Mychal Givens with two outs. Despite the shaky outing, Bard seems likely to remain Colorado's primary closer during the final week of the regular season.