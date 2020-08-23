Bard (1-2) failed to record an out and allowed a walkoff homer to Cody Bellinger to take the loss Saturday versus the Dodgers.

Bard's second pitch to Bellinger was deposited into the right-field seats for the Dodgers' walkoff win. The 35-year-old Bard has now allowed a run in three of his last four outings. He has a 4.50 ERA and a 1.25 WHIP in 12 innings this season. He's recorded a save and a hold in 12 appearances and figures to continue to work in high-leverage situations.