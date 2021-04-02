Bard allowed one hit, one walk and also hit a batter while striking out two in a scoreless ninth inning to earn a save Thursday against the Dodgers.

Bard was given a three-run lead in the ninth inning, but allowed three of the first four batters he faced to reach base. However, he buckled down with the bases loaded to strike out Matt Beaty before inducing a weak line drive off the bat of Mookie Betts to end the game. Bard is the clear closer in Colorado and managed to convert his first save chance, but will need to control his pitches better to experience continued success.