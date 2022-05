Bard allowed one walk and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save Saturday against Arizona.

Bard entered the game with a three-run lead after Colorado rallied in the ninth inning. He allowed a leadoff walk, but he retired the next three batters he faced to record his ninth save of the season. Bard has turned in seven consecutive scoreless appearances, highlighted by a 9:1 K:BB. He has a strong grasp on the closer role in Colorado.