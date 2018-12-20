Murphy agreed to a two-year, $24 million contract with the Rockies on Thursday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Murphy is expected to play both second and first base with Colorado, which could push Ian Desmond to the outfield and take away some at-bats from youngsters Garrett Hampson and Ryan McMahon. The veteran infielder was limited to just 91 games in 2018 due to injuries, though he still hit a solid .299 across 351 plate appearances. While Murphy did experience a downtick in power, heading to hitter-friendly Coors Field should help him recover in that department in 2019.

More News
Our Latest Stories