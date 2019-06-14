Rockies' Daniel Murphy: Another three-hit day

Murphy went 3-for-5 with a double, a run and an RBI in the Rockies' 9-6 win over the Padres on Thursday.

Murphy sat Wednesday, but slotted back into the lineup for this contest and notched his third straight multi-hit effort to continue his recent hot streak. The veteran was hitting below the Mendoza Line as recently as May 22, but this three-hit performance has his slash line back up to .282/.333/.477 through 149 at-bats.