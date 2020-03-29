Rockies' Daniel Murphy: Appears in nine spring games
Murphy had a .292/.370/.333 slash line with one double through nine Cactus League games before spring training was suspended.
The 34-year-old had an underwhelming .279/.328/.452 slash line with 13 home runs in 132 games during his first season with Colorado in 2019. Murphy is poised to start at first base again for the Rockies once play resumes this season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball draft guide, strategy
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Fade Goldschmidt
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Select Elvis
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball auction values, sims
Award-winning Fantasy baseball expert Ariel Cohen has calculated the exact auction value for...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Get Goodwin
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts, top strategy
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...