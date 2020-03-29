Play

Rockies' Daniel Murphy: Appears in nine spring games

Murphy had a .292/.370/.333 slash line with one double through nine Cactus League games before spring training was suspended.

The 34-year-old had an underwhelming .279/.328/.452 slash line with 13 home runs in 132 games during his first season with Colorado in 2019. Murphy is poised to start at first base again for the Rockies once play resumes this season.

