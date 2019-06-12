Rockies' Daniel Murphy: Bags three more hits

Murphy went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI in the Rockies' 10-3 win over the Cubs on Tuesday.

Murphy has been locked in of late, as this marks his sixth multi-hit effort in his last eight games. With the hot streak, the veteran has his slash line up to .271/.325/.465 to go along with five homers and 34 RBI over 144 at-bats, and is looking like his old self at the dish after a broken finger cost him time early in the season.