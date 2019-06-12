Rockies' Daniel Murphy: Bags three more hits
Murphy went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI in the Rockies' 10-3 win over the Cubs on Tuesday.
Murphy has been locked in of late, as this marks his sixth multi-hit effort in his last eight games. With the hot streak, the veteran has his slash line up to .271/.325/.465 to go along with five homers and 34 RBI over 144 at-bats, and is looking like his old self at the dish after a broken finger cost him time early in the season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
We update who is rising and who is falling, plus highlight the lessons learned from Lucas Giolito's...
-
Closer trade deadline preview
Trying to figure out who will emerge or remain as closers through trade season? Paul Mammino...
-
Tuesday waivers plus winners & losers
Heath Cummings tells you who you should look to add on Tuesday and reviews winners and losers...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade sims
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Monday waivers, winners & losers
Yordan Alvarez has all the waiver-wire buzz, but most Fantasy players missed out on that rush....
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 12
Our Scott White was forced to dive a little deeper for his sleeper hitters in Week 12, but...